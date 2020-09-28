Greenwood County Council, City Council, and the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce a partnership to create and distribute Small Business Recovery Grants in Greenwood County.
David Dougherty, Interim CEO of the Greenwood SC Chamber, states, “We have seen the trials that the small business community has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful to our city and county councils for their financial support and camaraderie in this effort to help during this time. Small businesses are the heart and soul of our community, and it is crucial that we support them.”
Over the last seven months, the Greenwood SC Chamber has been a leader in assisting businesses navigate and recover during the pandemic. Throughout the nation, a large worry continues to be small business survival. The county and city Council financial funding will be used for a Small Business Micro-Grant program in Greenwood County.
The goal of these micro-grants is to assist small businesses during these challenging times while also encouraging businesses to implement the best practices to keep our communities safe. Funds can be used for operating costs, which include but are not limited to wages and salaries, rent, mortgages, and inventory; and/or for health and safety improvements or the purchase of PPE equipment.
A review committee consisting of representatives from throughout the county will administer the grants under the supervision of the Greenwood SC Chamber. Applicants are not required to be Chamber investors to apply or be considered. Businesses with 10 or less employees that are physically located in Greenwood County, are open, are operational as of Jan. 1, 2020, and are experiencing COVID-19-related hardships are eligible to apply.
Businesses that are interested in applying for a grant should visit the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce website on Oct. 1, where the application and more information will be available.