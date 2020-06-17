The American Red Cross Upstate Chapter will conduct a blood drive at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in McCormick from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 1 in the Parish Life Center.
There is an urgent need for blood because hundreds of blood drives in South Carolina were canceled in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the demand for blood increased by 30 percent because hospitals have resumed surgical procedures and other patient treatments that were suspended in the early spring. Plus, the demand for blood and blood products normally increases during the summer months, so the Red Cross is attempting to collect a sufficient supply to meet the ongoing demand and avoid a critical shortage.
At the Good Shepherd Church blood drive, all donors will have a sample of their blood tested for Covid-19 antibodies, free of charge. The Red Cross emphasized that they will not be diagnostic tests but, rather, to determine if a donor’s autoimmune system contains antibodies because they were exposed to the virus, whether or not they had symptoms of the disease. Donors will be notified of the laboratory results in about seven days.
The Red Cross is following strict safety precautions at all blood drives to protect donors, staff and volunteers. Potential donors must be healthy and will have their temperature taken before being allowed to enter the donation room in the Parish Life Center. Donors are also expected to wear face masks or face coverings.
Red Cross staff and volunteers will also wear masks and sterile gloves that they will change frequently. Blood collection beds, related equipment and surfaces will be sanitized between each donor. Chairs in the waiting areas will also be sanitized and hand sanitizers will be available.
Donors are encouraged to make appointments online at www.redcrossblood.org.
Use the sponsor code “GSC” for Good Shepherd Church, and follow the instructions. Or call 800-RED CROSS. Appointments are preferred to avoid large gatherings in the waiting areas and to promote social distancing. Each donor will receive a free Red Cross T-shirt, and drawings will be held for gift certificates donated by Michelle’s Pizza Restaurant in McCormick.