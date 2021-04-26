G3 Wealth Advisors, a wealth management firm in Columbia, is pleased to announce private wealth adviser George R. Starnes III was recently named a 2021 Barron’s top 1,200 financial adviser.
Barron's annual rankings are based on assets under management, revenue generated by advisers for their firms, the quality of the advisers' practices, regulatory record and philanthropic work.
As a private wealth advisor with G3 Wealth Advisors, Starnes specializes in wealth management, retirement planning, risk management solutions and estate and business planning. He started his career in the Columbia Northwestern Mutual office 39 years ago and formed G3 Wealth Advisors, a Northwestern Mutual affiliated firm, with partner Chad Dowdy in 2018.
Starnes holds the designations of Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) and has a Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS). He is also a member of the Estate Planning Council and the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), which advocates for a positive legislative and regulatory environment.
“Throughout my career, I have always strived to build a practice built on the pillars of integrity and trust and always committed to delivering my clients an integrated approach to comprehensive financial planning and investment management so they can achieve their personalized vision for the future,” Starnes said. “It’s a privilege to help so many families protect their legacy and effectively plan for their retirement and being recognized with this honor.”
A loyal and dedicated Lander University alumnus, Starnes was elected to the Lander Board of Trustees in 1992, where he served for 24 years before retiring in 2016. From 2001-05, he served as chair and was the first Lander alumnus elected to serve in that position. In 1996, Starnes was named Young Alumni of the Year, and, in 2006, he was presented the Lander Alumni Association’s Grace Iler Norman Award, given annually to a Lander alumna or alumnus who has shown loyalty and significant achievement within the alumni association.