Generac Power Systems Inc. (Generac), a leading global power and energy technology company serving the residential, commercial and industrial markets, announced plans to establish operations in Edgefield County. The company’s investment will create 450 new jobs.
Founded in 1959, Generac leads the industry with a broad range of power and energy solutions including back-up and prime power generator systems, engine-powered and battery-powered tools and equipment, and solar energy storage systems.
Located at 30 Industrial Park Boulevard in Trenton, Generac’s new manufacturing operations will support the increased demand for home standby generators and associated energy technologies. The facility will also serve as a distribution center to customers throughout the Southeast.
The new facility is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Generac team should visit the company’s careers webpage.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.
“With significant demand for Generac products across the country, we’re excited to expand our operations to accommodate the increased interest in residential power systems. The Trenton facility is strategically located closer to our customers in the southern part of the country and has access to a local labor force capable of helping us meet growing demand while strengthening our market-leading position.” said Generac president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld