Greenwood County Community Foundation (GCCF) recently awarded a total of $25,000 to eight local nonprofit organizations in their 2020 youth and education granting cycle. Grant recipients are:
- Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands — Power Hour program
- Community Initiatives — I-station and computers for Safe Haven
- Emerald City Hoops/BLOOM — LeadHERship Conference
- Food Bank of Greenwood County — Weekend Backpack Program
- Goodwill Industries — CNA uniforms and Job Connection training
- Healthy Learners — staff and client transportation
- The Museum and Railroad Historical Center — summer camp scholarships and “Polar Express” collaborative project
- The Salvation Army — youth music enrichment program
For each cycle of GCCF’s Community Impact Grants, grant applications are reviewed by a diverse committee of 12 or more community members and funding determinations are finalized by the GCCF Board of Directors.
In response to the particular challenges experienced by nonprofits during this period of COVID-19 precautions, GCCF offered additional flexibility in the utilization of these grant awards.
Applications in the next GCCF granting cycle, Community Enhancement, may be submitted during the month of June. Details are available at: greenwoodcf.org/grants.