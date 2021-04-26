Greenwood County Community Foundation (GCCF) made grant awards to five local nonprofit organizations in their 2021 Youth and Education Granting Cycle. Grant recipients and their funded programs are:
- Goodwill Industries — for Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training
- Greenwood Community Improvement Foundation — for TREP$ (entrepreneurship program) for middle school students
- Healthy Learners — for staff salary and transportation expenses serving school children with medical needs
- Lakelands Region YMCA of SC — for scholarships for childcare programs
- United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties — for Inspire 864 program (community awareness and programming to addresses effects of youth violence)
For each cycle of GCCF’s Community Impact Grants, grant applications are reviewed by a diverse committee of community members, and funding determinations are finalized by the GCCF Board of Directors.
Beginning with 2012 granting cycles, GCCF has awarded more than $800,000 through annual Community Impact Grants and more than $4,000,000 through these Community Impact Grants, Donor Advised, Field-of-Interest and Community Response Fund grants.
Information about the 2021 Community Enhancement and Open Granting grant cycles may be found at greenwoodcf.org/grants/. For further details about the granting process, contact Mary Woodiwiss, director of Grants and Projects, at mwoodiwiss@greenwoodcf.org or 864-223-1524.