The Abbeville County School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously July 14 to select Charles Mason Gary as the district's interim superintendent following the resignation of Julie Fowler.
The board interviewed six applicants before choosing Gary.
Gary has 40 years of service in public education. He served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in various schools in Anderson County before being selected as superintendent of Anderson School District 3 in 2012. Gary then served as deputy superintendent in the Greenville County School District before his retirement in 2019.
Board Chairman James B. Tisdale Jr. said, "The Abbeville County School District Board of Trustees extends a warm welcome to Dr. Charles Mason Gary as our interim superintendent. We are confident as a board that Dr. Gary will guide our district well as we navigate the return to school this fall and that he will continue the academic and athletic success of the Abbeville County School District. There is no doubt difficult times are ahead, but we have selected a leader whom we believe is capable of meeting that challenge."
"I am very excited to join the Abbeville County School District team as interim superintendent," Gary said. "The district has a legacy of excellence, both academically and in extra-curricular activities. Year after year, the district ranks at the top tier of districts in South Carolina, and I want that to continue for the benefit of our students and the communities we serve. I am proud to join this great team. I will work to provide a safe learning environment so teaching and learning can occur optimally, allowing each student to maximize their potential. I look forward to meeting staff, students and community members in the near future."
Gary assumed duties as interim superintendent July 16.