John C. Garrett, of Troy, has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 137th American Angus Association®Convention of Delegates, set for Nov. 9 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Garrett, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 301 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
This year’s event has been modified from the traditional Angus Convention format. Considering the current gathering restrictions created by COVID-19, modifications were necessary to balance the health of attendees and the need to conduct the business of the Association.
The annual meeting will provide a modified line up of high-quality education, without compromising the safety and security of those in attendance. Socially-distanced educational sessions and an awards dinner and fundraiser will be hosted on Sunday, along with industry updates from thought-leaders and Association staff.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. It’s home to an extensive breed registry that grows by nearly 300,000 animals each year. The Association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.
