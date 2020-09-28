From social media to art exhibit: Lander University’s Doug McAbee has starring role

The “stay-at-home” days of the COVID-19 pandemic led Lander University artist Douglas McAbee to create a series of Instagram posts featuring paintings by famous artists side by side with his own interpretations of those artworks. This post, featuring “Woman with Parasol” and McAbee’s recreation of the work, is one of 14 selections on display through Oct. 25 at the Center for Contemporary Art (CCA) in Columbia. Image Courtesy of Douglas McAbee, Lander University