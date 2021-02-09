The Links at Stoney Point, in conjunction with the Stoney Point Ladies Golf Association, will offer free golf clinics.
These clinics are open to all women in the surrounding counties who are interested in learning golf or enriching their golf skills. Tommy Pendley, of the Tommy Pendley Golf Academy, will lead the clinics. Stoney Point’s head Professional, Patrick Wilson, will also be on hand to assist.
The clinics will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. March 9, 16, 23 and 30 in front of the Pro Shop at the Links of Stoney Point, 709 Swing About, Women should bring a putter, pitching wedge and sand wedge for the first class.
The Links at Stoney Point has a very active Ladies Golf Association. Its season runs from the end of March until November with tee times on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Several tournaments are played throughout the year. Women of all abilities play together and enjoy the game.
For information or if you would like to arrange to use golf clubs for the clinics, contact Denise Carpentier at 843-343-9661 or dkcarpentier@gmail.com.