Mathews Elementary, Springfield Elementary, Emerald High School and Greenwood High School will have new faces on their administrative teams for the 2020-21 school year.
Debbie Leonard will be the Assistant Principal at Mathews Elementary next year. Leonard has worked in District 50 as an instructional technology coach and an elementary school teacher for the last 15 years. Leonard obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education from Appalachian State University, her Masters of Education degree in Instructional Technology from Walden University, and received her Educational Leadership endorsement from Western Governors University.
Kristen Hopkins has been named as the new Assistant Principal at Springfield Elementary School. Last year, Hopkins completed her eighth year in Greenwood School District 52, serving in her first year as the district’s instructional technology coach. During her 17 years in education, Hopkins has served as a teacher, curriculum coordinator, Master Teacher, and assistant principal in District 52, District 51 and Darlington County Schools. Hopkins graduated from Lander University in 2003 and went on to earn a Masters of Education in Educational Leadership from Winthrop University and an EdS from the University of South Carolina in Educational Administration. She is currently working on her EdD in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of South Carolina.
Nathaniel Bonaparte will be the Assistant Principal at Emerald High School. Bonaparte has worked as an English teacher at Greenwood High School for five years. Bonaparte is in his 20th year of public education serving as an English teacher at C.A. Johnson High School and Ridgeview High School in Columbia prior to Greenwood.
Bonaparte received his Bachelor’s degree from South Carolina State University and his Masters of Education degree in Classroom Leadership from Southern Wesleyan.
In addition to the degrees he has earned, Bonaparte has also received a certificate of completion in Gardner-Webb’s Administrative Licensure program.
Eric Syswerda has been named as the new Assistant Principal at Greenwood High School.
Syswerda has served as an Assistant Principal at Ninety Six High School for the last three years. During his 24 year tenure in Greenwood District 52, Syswerda worked as a teacher, administrator, and athletic coach. Syswerda obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Taylor University in Indiana and his Masters degree from the U.S. Sports Academy.
In 2013, Syswerda received his Education Specialist degree in Administration from Clemson University.
District 50 also announced other assistant principal changes at the April board meeting. These changes included:
- Jennifer Macomson — Assistant Principal at Pinecrest
- Shekeila Fisher — Assistant Principal at ECC
- Tammie White — Assistant Director at Russell Technology Center
- Karen Teague — Assistant Principal at Brewer Middle