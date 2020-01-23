Flower of the Year art competition returns to SC Festival of Flowers

The SC Festival of Flowers is bringing back the Flower of the Year Art Competition as a part of its 53rd annual SC Festival of Flowers celebration in Greenwood.
According to Festival Chair Lisa Sanders, the Festival’s Steering Committee selected the Hydrangea as the 2020 Flower of the Year. This flower was featured during the 2006 Festival by artist Tina M. Smith.
Entries will be juried by a selection of Festival representatives in two distinct categories — adults and high school students. The winning entry from each category will be featured in the 2020 souvenir program and prominently displayed during the Festival’s Main Weekend events and throughout the month of June. The winning adult entry will also be printed on limited edition commemorative posters, available for sale. Other jury selected works will be showcased at Howard’s on Main throughout the month.
Festival Coordinator Austin Walker commented that it was time to bring back this wonderful tradition of showcasing talented artists and beautiful works of art. “As a middle schooler I remember my art mentor, Dot Moore, winning the art competition. It brings me great personal joy to reinstate this competition,” said Walker.
Entries will be juried through high quality digital images. Works selected for show must be two dimensional, not exceeding 16” x 20,” and be wired and ready to hang. There is a nominal fee of $35 for submission of up to two works.
The last day to submit entries will be Friday, February 28th. Entries should complete a printable form found on the Festival’s website and submit a digital copy of their work. To download the entry form, visit scFestivalofFlowers.org or call 864-889-9314.