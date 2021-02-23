First Citizens scholarship to benefit Lander’s College of Business

Representatives of Lander University and First Citizens Bank of Greenwood gather Feb. 9 for a check presentation ceremony. The $25,000 donation establishes a new scholarship to assist students enrolled in the College of Business's graduate study program. From left are Erin Layland ’00, Lynne Elliott ’91, Matt Howard, all of First Citizens Bank, Lander President Dr. Richard Cosentino, Jerry Stevens ’93 of First Citizens Bank, Dr. Mick Fekula, dean of Lander’s College of Business, and Mike Worley, vice president for The Lander Foundation.