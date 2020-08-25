First Citizens Bank awards grant donation to Pathway House

With pleasure and gratitude, Greenwood Pathway House announces that it has recently received grant funds of $25,000 from First Citizens Bank to advance further expansion of its Parham Campus on Panola Avenue.
“We are delighted to support the mission and vision of the Greenwood Pathway House as they continue to serve the needs of Greenwood and surrounding communities. We are so fortunate to have an organization that supports not only providing shelter for our homeless, but also helping them navigate a pathway to getting back on their feet”, said Jerry Stevens, Senior VP and Market Executive at First Citizens Bank in Greenwood.
Greenwood Pathway House is the only homeless facility of its kind in the seven counties of the Lakelands region.
“First Citizens Bank is an important community partner in our mission to help disenfranchised people rebuild their lives in a way that is meaningful and sustainable” said Anthony Price, Pathway’s Executive Director, adding that, “Greenwood County has the third highest rate of homelessness in South Carolina and First Citizens Bank is helping us increase our capacity to meet the needs of children and adults in all seven counties. We started with eight beds in 2014 and have been constantly growing and developing resources to help people transform their lives. We are so appreciative of our donors for making that possible. First Citizens Bank and its amazing local staff are surely friends we cherish.”