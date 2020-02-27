Where stress balls and incense may fail students struggling with government forms, a team of committed professionals can make light work of financial aid applications. Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is taking to the road, bringing Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) assistance (and chocolate) to multiple campuses in March. PTC staff will visit each of its county campuses as follows:
- March 10 — Abbeville Campus 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- March 11 — Laurens Campus 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- March 12 — Newberry Campus 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- March 16 — Saluda Campus 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- March 17 — Edgefield Campus 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- March 18 — McCormick Campus 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
February is Financial Aid Awareness Month. Help is available, so don’t sweat it! Let PTC staff help you get it done. If you have questions, contact PTC Financial Aid Outreach Counselor Kim Chalmers at 864-941-8665 or chalmers.k@ptc.edu.