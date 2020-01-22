Exciting weekend planned for Lander Homecoming

Lander University alumni, students, families and friends are invited to participate in this year’s Homecoming and Reunion Celebration.
The fun starts Feb. 20, with the Alumni and Friends Golf Outing at The Links at Stoney Point on Lake Greenwood. The $55 fee includes lunch, 18 holes of golf, cart rental and a Lander gift bag. Registration and lunch begin at 11:30, with golfers teeing off at 1 p.m. Participants asking to be paired with specific individuals should email alumni@lander.edu.
Events continue at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, with the Alumni and Friends Homecoming Social at Lander Legion Hall, an opportunity for alumni to reconnect with classmates and other alumni while enjoying complimentary refreshments and the music of Lander alumni Kenny Price and Rachel Davis.
From 7 to 9 p.m., at Lander’s Alumni Center, graduates of the Class of 1970 will celebrate their 50th class reunion. The $25 fee includes cocktails and a special dinner.
The final event scheduled for Friday is the Young Alumni Night of Fun, from 9 to 11 p.m., at Howard’s on Main, featuring music and a cash bar. Older alumni are invited to join in the fun, too.
Lander classes of 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 1995, 2000 and 2010 will meet inside Bearcat Lounge, in the Grier Student Center, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, for a reunion reception and class reunion photos. The fee is $10 per person.
Alumni and student tailgating on Saturday begins at 11 a.m. on Lander’s front lawn. The tailgate lunch costs $6.25 per person, with a cash bar available. Food tickets and complimentary basketball game tickets can be picked up at the alumni tent, along with free Lander swag.
All alumni are invited to gather on the steps outside Horne Arena, underneath the big Bearcat logo, at 1 p.m., for a group photo.
At 1:30 p.m., the Lady Bearcats will tip off against the women from Francis Marion, with the men’s basketball game following at 3:30 p.m. This year’s homecoming king and queen will be presented during half-time of the women’s and men’s games.
A 40th reunion social will also be held during the weekend for members of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will have a reunion social of their own. Interested parties should contact alumni@lander.edu for more information on the activities of these organizations.
Denise Manley, executive director of Lander’s Alumni Affairs, said that alumni “play an important role in the continued success of our university.” She said that she looks forward to welcoming them back to campus, along with students, friends and family members, for “an exciting weekend of activities.”