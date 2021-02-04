The Etherredge Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, located on the campus of the University of South Carolina Aiken, is proud to present a showing of Greenwood artist Jon Holloway’s work, as part of their Carolina Series.
The two-in-one exhibit, featuring work titled “Native Land” and “Human Nature,” is located in the split-level galleries featured in the Ethrredge Center. The exhibits will be on display until March 19.
Etherredge Center Executive Director Paul B. Crook said, “We formed the Carolina Series as a way to feature the work of South Carolina artists in all disciplines. My wife, Mary Fran (daughter of Erwin and Mary Alice Abell) is a Greenwood native, and has known Jon and his work all of her life. It is an absolute honor to showcase the work of a nationally and internationally known artist, whose home is right here in our back yard.” Holloway’s work in the exhibits set out to explore the human being’s “indivisible connection to the natural environment” (Human Nature), and “the fire and restless force in each of us…bridging land and sky and divided people.”
The pieces will hang in the galleries for six weeks, with many of them being available for purchase.
The Carolina Series is presented by the Etherredge Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, on the campus of the University of South Carolina Aiken at 340 Scholar Loop, Aiken. The Etherredge Center’s mission is to present, promote, and inspire cultural and intellectual opportunities for the benefit and enjoyment of individuals in the University of South Carolina Aiken community and the CSRA. To learn more about the Etherredge Center and its programming, and to purchase tickets to their events, visit usca.edu/etherredge-center or call 803-641-3305.