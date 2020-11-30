For many students, transitioning to new learning environments has been a challenge. South Carolina’s Department of Education has an agreement with Graduation Alliance to provide extra support for students through a program called ENGAGE South Carolina.
ENGAGE South Carolina is completely free to all students. Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) is pleased to announce a partnership with ENGAGE South Carolina and looks forward to providing this extra layer of support to our students in grades K-12 and their families. Program eligibility requirements include students who:
• Did not engage in their district’s in-person or remote education offerings in Spring or Fall 2020;
• Are chronically absent;
• Are in danger of failing one or more classes;
• Are McKinney Vento eligible or are in foster care or,
• Students whose families request additional support.
These criteria apply to both students participating in the Laurens County Virtual Academy (LCVA) and in-person education offerings in Laurens 55. The state has allotted 644 slots to LCSD 55 for our students and families who wish to participate. Information regarding how to sign up for the program is available at all LCSD 55 schools.