As part of their 50th anniversary year, the Emerald City Region Antique Auto Club will host morning cruise-ins on the second Saturday of each month (except June ) from April through October.
The cruise-ins will be from 9 a.m.-noon at Hampton Plaza at the east end of the parking lot near Main Street. There is no charge and all antique/classic vehicles are welcome. Plans for food availability, coffee, door prizes and special promotions will be announced for each month and may vary.
Based on this schedule, the next cruise-in will be Saturday. Subsequent cruise-ins will be from 9 a.m.-noon July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. No cruise-in is scheduled for June 12 as that is the projected date for the club's annual Uptown Car Show, which raises funds for the Veteran's Hall of Heroes. More information about this show will be presented at a later date.
Please join the AACA Club and try out this new schedule. Other early morning functions such as Cars & Coffee have become very popular in the Upstate.
Keep in mind there are other Uptown activities at the same time, such as "Earth into Art" on May 8. You can check out the cars and art just down the block. Support Uptown Greenwood and make it a full day.