The community is invited to participate in a live, virtual seminar with Harvard University Professor of Government Steven Levitsky at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The session, titled “What is Needed to Keep a Democracy Healthy,” is the final event of a series to be hosted by Lander University’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences this semester, as part of the South Carolina Humanities Electoral Initiative.
Levitsky, author of the best-selling book “How Democracies Die” (co-authored with Daniel Ziblatt), will share insights from his research, using comparative and geographic-based analysis on the functioning of democracies to discuss the challenges that democracies face in the 21st century. To prepare for the March 8 session, participants may watch Levitsky’s interview with Lander professor of political science Ashley Woodiwiss here: https://youtu.be/_YclbIlYKJQ.
To register for the session, visit www.lander.edu/electoralinitiative. Once registered, the Crowdcast platform will allow participants to add the event to their personal electronic calendars. For more information on this initiative, call the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at 864-388-8176.
Lander is one of four South Carolina universities presenting virtual programs in the Electoral Initiative, a series that brings together scholars from Lander University, Clemson University, Francis Marion University and the University of South Carolina, as well as political scientists from around the country.
A national initiative
The S.C. Humanities Electoral Initiative was funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The “Why it Matters” initiative will provide free humanities programs to engage the public in collaborative, accessible and thought-provoking dialogues on the importance of electoral and civic participation.
South Carolina Humanities
The mission of South Carolina Humanities is to enrich the cultural and intellectual lives of all South Carolinians. The not-for-profit organization presents and/or supports literary initiatives, lectures, exhibits, festivals, publications, oral history projects, videos and other humanities-based experiences that reach more than 250,000 people annually. South Carolina Humanities receives funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities as well as corporate, foundation and individual donors. It is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors comprised of community leaders throughout the state.