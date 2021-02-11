The community is invited to participate in a live, virtual seminar with some of South Carolina’s most prominent activists and persons who have worked on political campaigns at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The session, titled “The Engaged Citizen: Stories from Activists,” is the third of a series of events to be hosted by Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences this semester, as part of the South Carolina Humanities Electoral Initiative.
Panelists include Mary Anne Inglis, former manager of Republican congressional campaigns and now co-founder of My Neighbor’s Voice, an organization that hosts forums on how to build stronger communities in a time of toxic partnership; Laurin Manning Gandy, a digital media strategist who has worked on Democratic presidential campaigns; and Jerry Blassingame, Founder and CEO of Soteria Community Development Corporation, which works on re-entry programs with individuals who have been incarcerated. Topics include avenues for civic engagement, activism, ideological polarization and the rural/urban divide. Lucas McMillan, professor of political science at Lander, will serve as moderator.
Lander is one of four South Carolina universities presenting virtual programs in the Electoral Initiative, a series that brings together scholars from Lander University, Clemson University, Francis Marion University and the University of South Carolina, as well as political scientists from around the country.
To register for the session, visit www.lander.edu/electoralinitiative. Once registered, the Crowdcast platform will allow participants to add the event to their personal electronic calendars.
For information on this initiative, contact the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at 864-388-8176.