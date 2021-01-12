The Piedmont Technical College Foundation welcomed Ruben “Travis” Gunter to its Board of Directors.
Gunter is a materials planning manager at Eaton Corporation, where he has served in a number of positions over more than 30 years. He is an alum of Piedmont Technical College, having earned his associate of science in electrical engineering technologies before going on to graduate with a bachelor’s in electronic engineering technology from South Carolina State University.
Reflecting his personal commitment to service, Gunter serves on Eaton’s Charitable Community Contribution Team, is the representative for Eaton’s United Way Campaign and is a former participating member of Camp Kemo for Kids.
“As a long-ago graduate of Piedmont Tech’s Electronic Engineering Technology Program, I feel I can bring to the Board an authentic perspective about the student experience at the college,” Gunter said. “I know their programs benefit the individuals who will make up our future workforce and, ultimately, advance economic prospects for Greenwood and surrounding communities. I sincerely hope my contributions will help the Foundation grow and support the success of the college and its students.”
Gunter and his wife, Johanna, are parents to a grown daughter, Tonia Locke (Anderson), and reside in Greenwood.