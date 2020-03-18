The Due West Lions Club received a 2018-19 Club Excellence Award March 12 from Lions Clubs International, honoring the club for “membership, service, organizational excellence and marketing and communication.”
Current DWLC President Joyce Cunningham presented a pin to 2018-19 President Sandra Gettys for her leadership in earning the award. Mrs. Gettys assumed the club presidency in 2017 following the death of President Jim Rich. Under her leadership, the club met membership goals set by Mr. Rich and continued its growth in membership and service when she was elected to a full term in 2018-19. The club also received a certificate and patch acknowledging the award.
The meeting was held at The Renaissance retirement community the night before Gov. McMaster announced closings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due West Lions welcomed two new members, Carol Balla and Holly Kennerly, and heard a report on the 2020 Census by Census Partnership Specialist Carolyn Calwise. The club discussed actions to be taken should the coronavirus affect future meetings in Due West and the Lions State Convention scheduled April 24-26.
The following morning, March 13, former club president Col. John A. Simpson organized and joined with nine other Due West Lions in a successful trash pickup on the highway from Due West to Donalds.