Dr. Renee Sanders, a Calhoun Falls native, graduated with her doctorate degree in Chiropractic from Sherman College of Chiropractic Sept. 19.
She received special recognition at graduation for her participation in the X-Ray Specialty Intern Program and she received the Service Distinction Award for her outstanding community service/volunteer work as a student.
Sanders served as President of the Sherman College Chapter of the Student American Black Chiropractic Association (2018-20) and as a member of EVOKE, AMPED, & Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Sanders earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Winthrop University (2012) and completed a certificate program at The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill (2015). She is passionate about encouraging and inspiring others to "chase after your dreams, no matter what obstacles/challenges you may face and no matter where you're from."
Sanders is preparing for her post-graduation plans of practicing chiropractic and looks forward to continuing to serve her community gracefully.