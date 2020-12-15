Dougherty honored for leadership

Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity honored Past Board Chairperson David Dougherty for his leadership of the organization from 2018 to 2020.
“During his time as Board Chairperson, David oversaw the transformation of Greenwood Area Habitat into the successful and sophisticated nonprofit corporation that it is today,” said Executive Director Stephen Baggett. “At the same time, he kept our focus on our mission of bringing people together to help families in Greenwood build houses for themselves, as well as the reason behind our mission, which is to love our neighbors as Jesus Christ taught us.”
Dougherty remains a member of the Board of Directors of Greenwood Area Habitat. He also continues to volunteer constructing houses alongside the partner families of Greenwood Area Habitat, which he has done on a regular basis for many years.
“Moving from being a committed volunteer to a board member and ultimately Board Chair has been very rewarding,” Dougherty said. “Everyone in Greenwood deserves safe and decent housing, and I look forward to continuing efforts to support and further the mission of Habitat for Humanity in our community.”