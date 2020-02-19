Angels Unaware of SC is a 501c3 organization that accepts donated wedding gowns and prom/pageant dresses and remakes them into tiny “Angel Gowns” and “Angel Wraps” for the little ones who are born too early, are stillborn or just too medically fragile to survive.
These tiny “Angel Gowns” and “Angel Wraps” are donated to hospitals, families and funeral homes to be used as the final burial gowns for these precious little ones. These burial outfits are provided at no cost. Since 2014, we have donated over 15,000 Angel Gowns to 23 hospitals in 7 states.
Angels Unaware of SC needs donated wedding gowns and prom/pageant dresses so that we can continue to make the gowns. Ribbons, pearls, beads, sequins, thread and lots more are used in the making of the gowns. We also are in need of seamstresses willing to sew these gowns, those willing to take apart gowns and prepare for sewing, and willing to help with the Moses Basket blankets and all the other items Angels Unaware of SC provides to these grieving families. Monetary donations are always welcome.
Angels Unaware of SC also make tutus and Super Hero capes for the children’s hospitals, children’s cancer centers and Shriner’s Hospital, as well as mother/infant bracelets, Moses Baskets & incubator blankets and provide, at no cost, anything that we can that a hospital or family requests.
Romana Tucker, of Angels Unaware of SC, will be at Harris United Methodist Church, 501 Oakwood Drive, across from Cambridge Academy at 3 p.m. March 8.
The need is so great for these “Angel Gowns” and we appreciate the help of our community. For information, contact Ramona Tucker 864-354-3340. For pick up of gowns/dresses, contact Valerie Lowery at 864-992-0364.