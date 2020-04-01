When the Greenwood County Library System made the difficult decision to close its branch libraries in Ware Shoals and Ninety Six and to close the doors of the main library to the public, it was in the interest of helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus, to keep Library patrons and staff safe and well. Patrons with items checked out may return them when the Library reopens to the public. No overdue fines will be charged.
Although the library’s physical resources are unavailable at this time, the digital library is open 24/7 to anyone with a library card. Greenwood County residents who don’t have cards may complete the online application, and a card will be mailed to them.
Ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, popular magazines, and music are available online through Overdrive, Recorded Books, Flipster, and Freegal. More resources are available through DISCUS sponsored by the South Carolina State Library. To access DISCUS, please visit the Library website at greenwoodcountylibrary.org, click the “Research” tab, and select DISCUS. If you need the login and password, please email library staff.
Two resources of special interest to students and parents are:
• Tutor.com will be available until June 30. Targeting students in Kindergarten through grade 12, it offers live homework help with real time tutoring on Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Subjects include math, science, reading, computer literacy, English, and social studies. Students needing help with English as a second language will find support here.
• Tumble Math will be available through August 31 for children in kindergarten through grade 6. Subjects include counting, addition, subtraction, multiplication, word problems, geometry, fractions, place value, measurement, probability, division, graphing, finance, and time and temperature.