The Cruisin’ for a Cause Boat Run Committee announces today the cancellation of the August 15 Boat Run due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had hoped we could have the boat run but due to the risks involved as well as restrictions on an event this size, we made the difficult decision to not have the boat run,” stated Monica Taylor, Chair of the 2020 Boat Run Committee. “The boat run will return in August of 2021.”
The boat run, sponsored by the Burton Center Foundation and the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs board, is a yearly fundraiser to help meet the special needs of people with disabilities in Greenwood, Laurens, Abbeville, Edgefield, McCormick, Lexington and Saluda counties.