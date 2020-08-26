Crappie anglers from several states will travel to Lake Greenwood for a Crappie USA Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s. Local and traveling anglers will be vying for cash, prizes and an opportunity to compete at the 2020 Crappie USA Classic, which will feature a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.
Anglers fishing the Oct. 10 event will be testing their crappie fishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store. Lake Greenwood is blessed with plenty of residential docks, stumps, laydowns and man-made brush piles. This abundant cover contributes to a strong population of mostly black crappie. The lake is known as one of the Palmetto states best crappie fisheries. In fact, Fishhound.com rates the 11.400-acre lake in the top 50 crappie lakes across the nation.
Tournament anglers like coming to Lake Greenwood because they catch fish in great numbers and they also catch some quality size fish. Most pros agree, that a long lining team is likely to win, but there are sure to be several teams that will be pushing. Those two different techniques are generally used on Greenwood.
Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third member allowed if the angler is under the age of 16 years old. Early registration can be accomplished on the CUSA website at crappieusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling 502-384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Entry fees vary by length of tournament. All fees are posted on the website linked above. Late entries are subject to a $25 late fee.
Participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association (ACA). Sign up at crappieusa.com/Membership_Information.cfm where the various levels of membership are available. Each membership will include a subscription to the Crappie Digest, the official publication of Crappie USA, and one of the top crappie fishing publications in the nation.
Coronavirus Response
Anglers will sign up at registration, be given a copy of guidelines for social distancing, be given a copy of the rules, and be given their weigh-in voucher. At that point, they will leave the registration site. At the weigh-in, social distancing will be maintained in the weigh-in line and only allow a few teams at a time will be allowed to be in the line. Other anglers can wait in vehicles and boats. All staff will be wearing face masks and we encourage all anglers and spectators to do the same.
Registration and Seminar
Late registration and a pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament at the Greenwood Tourism Meeting Room, 120 Main St., Greenwood. Only one member of a team may enter at a time to complete registration and receive their voucher. Late sign-in begins at 5 p.m. and runs to 7 p.m. The normal National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing and seminar will not be held due to the coronavirus.
The Weigh-In Site
The tournament weigh-in will be held at Break on the Lake, 300 Lake Greenwood Boulevard, Greenwood. The weigh-in begins at 3 p.m. and all anglers are required to be in line by 4 p.m. Social distancing rules will be followed. This is the perfect opportunity for non-competitors to learn how the big ones are caught. Interviews of the top 5 teams will be conducted following the weigh-in with all social distancing rules applied.
Sponsor
Discover Greenwood welcomes all Crappie USA anglers and their guests to the area and invites them to take the opportunity to enjoy the local attractions. For information, visit the website at visitgreenwoodsc.com or call 866-493-8474.
Host Lodging Site
Host lodging is provided by the Baymont Motel, 109 Enterprise Court, Greenwood, SC 29649, 864-942-0002. The number of rooms in the area may be limited. It is recommended that participants make their reservations early.
Crappie USA "Free Crappie Kids Rodeo"- Suspended for 2020
The normal Crappie Kids Fishing Rodeos will not be held for the remaining 2020 event schedule because of coronavirus concerns.
The Classic Championship
The CUSA Classic Championship will be held Oct. 22–24, 2020 at Green River Lake, Columbia, Kentucky. The 2020 Crappie USA Classic presented by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's features a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.
National Sponsors
National Sponsors of Crappie USA are: Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s, Ranger Boats, Mercury Marine, Mustad Hooks, Minn Kota, Humminbird, Talon, Lake Master Maps, Gamma, B’n’M Poles, Driftmaster Rod Holders, Ego Nets, Cumberland Crappie Double Seats, Brushpile Crappie, Charlie Brewer Slider, Crappie Now Magazine, Jenko Fishing, Big Bite Baits, Somerset-Pulaski Co CVB, Crappie Magnet, EFX Graphics, Finn’ Frames, Crown Trophy, JR Madd Breading, WavePro, Freaky Franks Tackle, EZ Drift, Allegro Marinades, and Aftco Clothing.
For more information on the Classic and other CUSA events visit the website at crappieusa.com and Crappie USA Tournament Trail Facebook Page.