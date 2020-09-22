Countybank is pleased to announce that Laura Beth Brooks has been appointed Assistant Vice President by the Board of Directors. Additionally, Brooks has been promoted to a new role, Corporate Governance Manager.
In this new position she will be responsible for developing and maintaining the organization’s corporate governance records, processes and activities. Brooks also will facilitate corporate governance practices that support strategic direction and regulatory compliance for the organization.
Brooks joined Countybank in 2018 as an Executive Administrator/Office Manager and has been instrumental in providing executive support for the Board of Directors, shareholders and senior management. She also has handled office management and corporate event planning.
Brooks holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the College of Charleston. She writes a column for The Index-Journal and is an advocate for the music industry in Greenwood. Brooks has extensive experience in organizational programming, previously serving as a youth ministry coordinator and named South Carolina’s Resident Advisor of the Year in 2010. In 2019, Brooks was selected as a participant in the South Carolina Bankers Association’s Women in Banking Leadership Symposium. Before joining Countybank, Brooks worked as a litigation paralegal for local law firms where she prepared for and assisted with trial cases.
“Laura Beth is an important member of the Countybank team,” said R. Thornwell Dunlap III, President and CEO of Countybank. “She has taken a leadership role in our corporate strategic planning and will be critical in our continued growth as an organization.”