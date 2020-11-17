Countybank is excited to announce its new commercial loan office located in Simpsonville, expanding its services into a new market of the Upstate.
“As the cities of Simpsonville and Mauldin continue to grow, we are thrilled to provide our services in a new community,” said R. Thornwell Dunlap III, President and CEO of Countybank. “This year has been a tough one for businesses across the Upstate, and we hope that the opening of a new loan office will aid in the support of local businesses that need it most.”
The office is at 309 S.E. Main St., with service offerings ranging in commercial loans, business lending and cash management. While this office has officially opened, the lobby is closed due to COVID-19 precautions. Office hours are available to clients by appointment.
Key management team members at this location include Tim Lincolnhol, Senior Vice President and Simpsonville Market Executive, and Ginger King, Relationship Manager and Commercial Administrator. Both Lincolnhol and King are local to Simpsonville and bring a considerable amount of Upstate commercial and retail banking experience to Countybank.
“Our team is looking forward to not only expanding the bank’s footprint but also using this as an opportunity to get to know our neighbors better,” said Ken Harper, Executive Vice President and COO of Countybank. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to better serve businesses in an area that is growing as quickly as the Golden Strip.”
To learn more about Countybank, visit www.ecountybank.com.