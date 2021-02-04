Countybank honors Carol Cogburn for 47 years of service

Countybank honored its longest serving associate, Carol Cogburn, for her 47 years of service. In February, R. Thornwell Dunlap III, president and CEO of Countybank, presented a Countybank Board of Directors resolution honoring Cogburn during a small, socially distanced ceremony.
Cogburn joined Countybank in August 1973 where she worked in the bookkeeping department, now known as customer service. While there she served in various operations roles for the bank. She was promoted to Bookkeeping Supervisor/Coordinator and then Accounting Specialist. In 2000 she was promoted to her most recent role as Funds Manager/Administrator. During her time in this position Cogburn was instrumental in streamlining the wire process by using new technology and developing guidelines.
“On behalf of our Board and associates, I am honored to have the opportunity to present this resolution to Carol for her many years of dedicated service to Countybank, its customers, its associates, and the communities we serve,” Dunlap said. “I have a great level of appreciation for Carol, who leaves a legacy of diligence and integrity.”
In addition to the resolution that was recently presented to Cogburn, Countybank and Greenwood Capital associates submitted videos sharing their congratulations and appreciation. These videos were shared with Carol prior to her retirement in October 2020.
“I am so appreciative of these kind gestures,” Cogburn said. “I have enjoyed working at Countybank, and I will always cherish the friendships I have formed here.”