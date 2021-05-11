Countybank Foundation donates to Faith Home

The Countybank Foundation donated $1,500 to Faith Home, a Christian rehabilitation program for men and women seeking treatment for alcoholism and drug addiction.
“We are so grateful for the Countybank Foundation’s generous contribution and ongoing partnership,” said Aline Barnes, Founder and Executive Director of Faith Home. “We are committed to serving the Greenwood community through providing rehabilitation to those that need it most, and it is because of organizations like these that we are able to continue helping the men and women who come through our program.”
Funds from this donation will go toward providing items that support the Faith Home’s overall mission, including resources needed for daily health activities, meal plans, Bibles, and devotional books.
David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank; Wells Dunlap, Commercial Relationship Manager for Countybank; and John Cooper, Private Client Advisor for Greenwood Capital, presented a check on behalf of the foundation to Barnes.
“Giving back to the Greenwood community is a key piece of our mission, and we could not be more excited to present Faith Home with this donation,” said Dunlap. “We love seeing Ms. Barnes in action as she leads this organization with an open heart and hope these funds will aid in the continued success of the program.”
“When visiting the Faith Home’s Greenwood campus, it’s easy to see their mission in action and the corresponding impact on the residents,” said Cooper. “Greenwood Capital is pleased to be associated with such a wonderful institution.”
Established in 1966, Faith Home is a national and regionally recognized leading provider of faith-based alcohol and drug addiction inpatient residential recovery program services for adult men and women. Faith Home was initially launched by providing a residential recovery home to 14 men in Greenwood at the current 67-acre main campus and has expanded to four campus facilities with 135 residential beds. Since its inception, more than 40,000 people have come through the program.
