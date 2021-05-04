Countybank and Greenwood Capital donate to Project Hope Foundation

David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank; John Cooper, Private Client Advisor for Greenwood Capital; and Wells Dunlap, Commercial Relationship Manager for Countybank, recently presented a check for $2,500 to Kristin Bennett, Donor Development Coordinator for Project HOPE Foundation.
The donation was made on behalf of the Countybank Foundation, which was established in 1971 and represents Countybank and Greenwood Capital.
“During a recent visit to their Greenwood campus location, we had an opportunity to learn more about Project HOPE Foundation’s mission by walking through the halls and observing client interactions,” said David. “We saw firsthand how the foundation is successfully using Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to help children and adults with autism reach their full potential. Countybank is proud to help the foundation provide this level of support to individuals and families who face the challenges that come with autism.”
Project HOPE Foundation, a local nonprofit offering a lifespan of autism services, was co-founded by Lisa Lane and Susan Sachs in 1997, and has served the Lakelands area since 2016. HOPE’s mission is to offer programs that help families, open minds, promote awareness and inclusion, and expand potential.
“The need for autism services has never been higher,” said Bennett, “which makes donations from organizations like Countybank and Greenwood Capital critical in helping Project HOPE Foundation prepare its Greenwood campus to accommodate more children on the autism spectrum.”
“Greenwood Capital is honored to support Project HOPE Foundation and the important work they do for those with autism in our community,” said Cooper. “This organization provides many valuable services, including therapy, education, adult programs, social groups, training, and family support.”
Project HOPE Foundation partners with a variety of organizations to build a network of support for the autism community and receives funding from many sources. The organization relies on annual fundraising events, as well as local, state, and deferral grants, and corporate and individual donations.
To learn more about Project HOPE Foundation, including how to get involved, visit projecthopesc.org.