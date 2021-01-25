The Greenwood County Community Foundation (GCCF) recently announced that several board members have assumed new roles in 2021.
John Patrick will serve as chair of the organization’s Board of Directors. A Board member since 2016, Patrick served as chair-elect in 2020 and assumes the role held for two years by past chair Sam Leaman. Patrick will also serve a two-year term as chair.
Before becoming a board member, Patrick served on several GCCF grant review committees which provided insight into the mission of the community foundation.
“I feel GCCF is a true hidden gem for our nonprofits and for charitable individuals as well! I have discovered it to be the most efficient and prudent way to provide assistance for the needs of our wonderful community, and an easy and convenient way for people to make charitable gifts,” he stated.
GCCF President Jeff Smith welcomed Patrick to his new role. “John is very thoughtful in his approach to board service and wants to raise the Foundation’s profile as much as possible. I know he will be a great asset in this new role and an advocate for the work we do in the community.”
Patrick, a 16-year veteran of the investment industry, is a Voya financial adviser who partners with Sanders Wealth Management LLC. He is a graduate of Clemson University with a BS in Business Management. He and his wife Rebecca have one son, Hunter. A member of First Greenwood Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, Patrick is active in the community, and currently serves on the board of the Upper Savannah Land Trust in addition to his service with GCCF. Patrick is a former board chair of the Greenwood Arts Council and his church Diaconate, and is also a Paul Harris Fellow through the Rotary Club of Greenwood.
In addition, GCCF announced that in 2021 three board members will assume new roles. Trentsie Williams will serve as board treasurer, replacing Boo Ramage. Gay McHugh will serve as secretary, replacing Martha Barnette. Wells Dunlap will fill the at-large seat on the board’s Executive Committee recently held by Williams, who currently serves as director of Finance at Meg’s House; McHugh is a recently retired educator and administrator in Greenwood School District 50; Dunlap is a commercial relationship manager and vice president with Countybank. “I am very excited to have such a high-caliber Board of Directors,” Smith said. “Our board consists of charitable, community-minded individuals who want to help make Greenwood the best it can be for everyone.”
Greenwood County Community Foundation is a 501(c3) tax-exempt public foundation.