Members of Laurens Electric Cooperative can help neighbors struggling to pay their power bills through a new initiative that launched May 1.
The effort is intended to help those faced with growing electricity bills as a result of economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The voluntary program, called Give 5, allows cooperative members to help fellow members as hundreds in our area have lost jobs or seen their work hours reduced.
To participate, members add a $5 – or more – donation to their electric bill for only one or two months.
Laurens Electric will match that amount for every member donating, up to a total match of $100,000.
Members interested in donating can sign up at LaurensElectric.com/Give5, or contact a representative at 800-942-3141 or customercare@laurenselectric.com.
Participating members will see the donation on their next power bill.
All money raised through Give 5 will be used to help those Laurens Electric Co-op members who need a helping hand.
The funds will go into LEC’s Cooperative Caring program, for which money is raised annually through the co-op’s charity events.
This money is distributed through the Laurens Baptist Crisis Center (864-984-2966) and the Center for Community Services in Greenville (864-967-2022).
“We know many members are looking for a way to help,” said David Wasson, Laurens Electric’s President and CEO. “We’re simply providing the method to give.”
“These are difficult times, but it’s in these times when our electric co-op members shine,” said Wasson.
Laurens Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serves 59,000 member-owners in Laurens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Newberry, Union, and Abbeville counties. Since 1939, the co-op has been dedicated to being the provider of choice for energy and related services in the Upstate.