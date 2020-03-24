The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome two new individuals to the team,
Janet Balsinger has been named the Chamber’s Member Engagement Specialist. Janet will connect with Chamber member investors as she enjoys building relationships. She will assist members to gain the most from their Chamber investment and identify new opportunities to build their business.
A native of the Greenwood area, Janet graduated from Lander University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Marketing. She has experience in finance and insurance sales. Janet previously volunteered with the Chamber as an ambassador liaison.
Madison Herig has been named the Chamber’s Marketing and Communications Specialist. Madison will develop, execute, and monitor the marketing strategies for the Chamber and its programs. She will work with Chamber members, the community, and Chamber staff on various initiatives. Her responsibilities will include coordinating brand awareness and marketing efforts to expand and grow member businesses along with the many other initiatives that the Chamber manages throughout the year.
A Greenwood native, Madison is a Clemson University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communication Studies. She has extensive experience in copy writing, social media marketing, and brand strategy and awareness.
With 10 years of experience at the Chamber, Fiely Novilla has assumed additional responsibilities and is now the Director of Finance and Operations.
To learn more about the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, call 864-223-8431.