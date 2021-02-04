Chamber restructures their leadership team

The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Barbara Ann Heegan announced the restructuring of its leadership team to further position the Chamber as the area’s leading organization for business advocacy and supporter of economic and community development.
- David Dougherty promoted to Senior Vice President of Community Development. In this expanded role, David will continue to drive new community partnerships, as well as oversee the development and implementation of member investments, retention operations, efforts, and initiatives.
- Fiely Novilla promoted to Vice President of Finance & Operations. In this role, Fiely will support the President and CEO in the day-to-day management and development of the organization along with the implementation of the Chamber’s strategic plan.
- Janet Balsiger promoted to Director of Members Services. In this position, Janet will be responsible for all activities related to recruiting new members, sustaining existing members, as well as the coordination of the Chamber Ambassadors program.
- Madison Herig promoted to Director of Marketing & Communications. In this role, she will develop and implement strategic marketing and communications programs, drive awareness of the Chamber brand, and coordination of the Chamber’s councils and committees alongside the President & CEO, among other duties.
“Our new leadership model will position the Greenwood SC Chamber to provide even more outstanding value to our members, to the business community, and to the community at large,” Heegan said. “I have been thrilled over the last month to learn of the talents and commitment of this team and to promote them all. They each have been a key player in attracting new investors and members to the Chamber in the last year. These professionals will help us further our mission to promote the business interests of our members and to create an environment in which businesses and organizations in our community can thrive.”
The Greenwood SC Chamber, founded in 1914, represents more than 470 organizations in Greenwood SC. It develops and promotes the business interests of its members through representation, advocacy, education, and support, while contributing to the growth and prosperity of a vibrant business community. For more information, visit GreenwoodSCchamber.org.