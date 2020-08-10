CARQUEST will host a car show and cruise-in from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at 1624 Calhoun Road.
The event will offer trophies, raffles, food, vendors and live music by Johnny Badlove Band.
There will be trophies for first through third place for each category and a trophy for Best in Show, and Kids Choice will be issued by public vote. Free sample bags will be available for all registered vehicles. Judging is done by nonsanctioned independent judges using a score sheet.
Use social distancing and practice safety.
By registering, understand this event is for fun only. Vehicles must be registered by 10:30 a.m. You also acknowledge that CARQUEST Auto Parts of Greenwood (The Homme Group Inc), employees, volunteers and vendors are not responsible for your vehicle or any damages, known or unknown. You may view your score sheet after the event, if requested.
Call 864-450-9014 for questions or parking arrangements.