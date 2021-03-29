CARQUEST Auto Parts will host a Car Show and Cruise-In at 11 a.m. April 17 AT 1624 Calhoun Road. There will be live music, food and raffles. For information, call 864-396-5368 or 864-450-9014.
Submitted by Jennifer Donlon
Updated: March 31, 2021 @ 10:05 am
