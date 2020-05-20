Cambridge Chapter of the SC Society of the Sons of the American Revolution managed to present SAR flag certificates in March and April to local residents before COVID-19 took up residence in South Carolina. SAR flag certificates honor individuals, organizations and businesses that fly the American flag correctly.
James R. (Ron) Amerson, a Team Leader on the staff of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, was presented a flag certificate for the proper display of the flag at his residence on Mathis Road. Gerald Pitts and Jymmie Nell Pitts, residents of Idlewood, were also honored for proper display of the American flag both day and night. Pitts is the current President of Cambridge Chapter/SAR.
The SAR flag certificate program is sponsored by the National Society of the SAR. Presentations are made through local Chapters of SAR State Societies. In the Cambridge Chapter service area (Abbeville, Greenwood and McCormick Counties) nominations for recipients for the Certificate are made by Chapter Members. Sam Davis is Chairman of the Cambridge Chapter Americanism Committee, and George Coleman is Chairman of the Flag Committee. Davis and Coleman work as a team to make the presentations.