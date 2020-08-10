Until Aug. 2, only 75 scouts in the 61-year history of Boy Scout Troop 5 had achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Brevan Patterson of Honea Path became the 76th scout to be so honored.
The Honea Path First Baptist Social Hall was full of friends and family witnessing the Eagle Scout Court of Honor, which celebrates those who have reached scouting’s highest rank. In addition to receiving his badge, Patterson gave pins to all of his family members who supported his efforts. His Eagle Scout project is the blessing box located across the street from the church at the Town Hall.
Patterson’s mom, Demika E. Schlabach, serves as the Victim Services coordinator for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. She is proud of what her son has accomplished as a Scout.
“I am very proud of Brevan and his accomplishment,” Schlabach said. “I highly recommend scouting to any parent. It was one of the best decisions I’ve made as a parent. He has learned skills and gained friendships and mentors that will last him a lifetime ... and I’m forever grateful.”
Patterson graduated from Belton-Honea Path High School and is attending Wittenberg University as a sports management and entrepreneurship double major. He expressed his gratitude for everything he has learned from the scouting program.
“I am proud and honored to be an Eagle Scout,” Patterson said. “I worked really hard on this achievement. It wasn’t an easy task, but I’m happy I finally got it. Scouting has taught me how to be a leader. I’ve met my best friends in scouting and I’m very glad I joined Troop 5."
Troop 5 serves the Honea Path, Belton and Greenwood area, and is always looking to grow its ranks. For information about the Scouts programs, contact Scoutmaster Darrell Green at 864-933-5285.