Join the Blue Ridge Council for a Drive-In Movie Campout at 25 Drive In theater Aug. 28.
The cost is $25 per vehicle. This is a great opportunity to encourage new families to give Scouting a try.
The theater will open its gates at 7 p.m. for families to set up camp for the night and grab a great dinner at the drive-in’s restaurant before enjoying a G- and PG-rated double feature on an exclusive screen.
Movies will start at dark, about 9 p.m.
Scout families are welcome to camp overnight before breaking camp on Saturday morning. Find more details, the address and reserve your spot at eventbrite.com/e/blue-ridge-council-bsa-drive-in-camp-out-tickets-113363013826 or call 864-508-1027