On January 18, the day in which we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., BLOOM (Becoming Leaders Of Optimism & Meaning) recognized three outstanding community servants in the Greenwood community.
Dr. King, a social activist played a major role in the American Civil Rights Movement from the mid-1950’s until his assassination in 1968. He sought equality and human rights for African Americans, the economically disadvantaged, and all victims of injustice through peaceful protest.
Dr. King believed in a nation of freedom and justice for all, and encouraged citizens to live up to the purpose and potential of America by applying principles of nonviolence. The MLK Service awards were presented to honor his life and teaching by recognizing extraordinary women and young girls in the community that have exhibit the “togetherness” Dr. King unselfishly sought after. Service breaks down barriers by bringing people from different experiences together- unifying and building stronger communities.
Nominations for this year’s MLK Service Awards opened Jan. 5 and concluded on Jan. 15. Recipients were announced Jan.18 via a live Facebook announcement. The awards presented; Humanitarian of the Year, Emerging Young Leader of the Year, and G.I.R.L of the Year. The criteria included demonstrated community service involvement, which Dr. King sincerely believed “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, “What are you doing for others?”
Tiyonia D. Tennant, a 9th grader at Emerald High School was awarded the G.I.R.L of the Year Award. Ti’yonia is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lyle and Tawan Tennant of Greenwood. Ti’yonia is active at school and in her community. The G.I.R.L acronym stands for; good moral character, making a positive difference in school and community, reliable, responsible, and a proven leader. Ti’yonia exhibits all these characteristics, and will continue to make a positive impact in her community.
Megan P. Dickey was awarded the Emerging Young Leader of the Year Award. She is the daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. William and Angela Parks. She is married to Anthony Dickey. Megan is a third-grade teacher at Merrywood Elementary School.
She has an eye for creativity and inclusion by utilizing multiplication facts and music to connect with her students. Most recently she was recognized by the South Carolina ETV network on how she inspires her “Bright Bunch” to learn their multiplication facts and be the best version of themselves.
When Dickey is not in her classroom, she can be seen on the sidelines at Emerald High School coaching the varsity girls basketball team, where she is an assistant coach. Megan is also the owner of Parks and Crafts, specializing in all things crafty; pens, cups, chalkboards, water bottles and key rings. She is an active member of the Greenwood Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
Teresa S. Goodman was the recipient of the Humanitarian of the Year Award. Teresa is the Executive Director of Community Initiatives, Incorporated, a nonprofit organization specializing in the whole family framework. Mrs. Goodman is the wife of Johnathan Derrick Goodman, and they have one son, Xavier Goodman.
Teresa is no stranger to the world of community service. Service is the core of what she does each and every day. She has served on the Board of Directors for the following agencies; Bowers Rodgers Children’s Home and The United Way of Greenwood & Abbeville counties. She is an active member of the Greenwood Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, where she co-chairs the fundraising committee.
Her membership in other service oriented organizations include; Greenwood SC Rotary Club, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Council, Nonprofit Council and Greenwood Women Care. Community Initiatives, Incorporated has grown exponentially under Teresa’s leadership as the executive director. Her most recent accomplishment is the relocation of the La Clinica Gratis/The Free Clinic to a new office facility, and the establishment of its virtual tutoring program in partnership with Lander University.
Goodman’s life motto is “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” and 1st Corinthians 16, “Let everything you do be done in love.”
BLOOM, a nonprofit organization established in 2018, was created to prepare girls in grades 5-12 to become the next generation of leaders. BLOOM believes all girls should be given the opportunity to grow and excel where they are to reach their full potential. Programs include Eᶾ Academy (Empower, Enrich, Elevate) for girls in grades 5-8, and LeadHERship for girls in grades 9-12. If you have questions about BLOOM or their programs, contact Executive Director Andrea White at adminstrator@allthingsbloom.us.