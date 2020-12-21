Hugh M. Bland, a retired agricultural educator from Edgefield, has been named recipient of the John W. Parris Agricultural Leadership Award by the S.C. Association of Agricultural Educators for 2020.
A graduate of Strom Thurmond High School in 1969, Bland earned a Bachelor of Science and Master’s in Agricultural Education at Clemson University. A National Board-Certified Teacher, Bland has served as president of the S.C. Association of Agricultural Educators.
Bland taught Agricultural Education at Midland Valley High School for eight years and Strom Thurmond Technology Center for 25 years. Upon retirement as a high school teacher, Bland headed up the new Diversified Agricultural Program at the Saluda Campus of Piedmont Technical College for seven years. In 2018, Bland was named chairman of the Board of Directors of the new Governor’s School for Agriculture at the John de la Howe facilities in McCormick County.
Previously honored as the Outstanding Teacher of the Year in South Carolina by the Clemson University Collegiate FFA Organization, Bland was also named the Outstanding Conservation Education Teacher in South Carolina by the S.C. Association of Conservation Districts. He was awarded the Honorary American FFA Degree by the 600,000-member National FFA Organization.
Bland has an enviable record of accomplishments as adviser to the Midland Valley and Strom Thurmond FFA Chapters by producing 10 State FFA Star Farmer or Star Agribusiness recipients and more than 20 State FFA Championship Teams in Forestry, Ornamental Horticulture, Agronomy, Wildlife, Floriculture and Soil Judging. All of these teams competed in the national finals with two National Gold Teams in Forestry and Ornamental Horticulture. He also had six Individual National Gold Winners of Scholarships in Forestry, Ornamental Horticulture and Agronomy. Among Bland’s most outstanding Environmental Education accomplishments was producing the State Envirothon Championship Team.
The John W. Parris Agricultural Leadership Award was established several years ago by the S.C. Association of Agricultural Educators in honor of Mr. Parris of Columbia. A graduate of Clemson University, Parris is a nationally recognized agricultural leader and conservation visionary with more than 60 years of professional service.
The S.C. Association of Agricultural Educators is a professional development organization that provides continual leadership opportunities for its members and recognizes outstanding agricultural education programs and individuals throughout the state.