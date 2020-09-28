Ballentine employees roll up their sleeves for the Red Cross

The American Red Cross conducted a first-time blood drive at Ballentine Toyota in Greenwood Sept. 24.
Customers entering the dealership might have been surprised to find half of the showroom occupied by people who were donating blood, plus Red Cross staff scurrying between donor beds and equipment, performing a variety of tasks. Students from Lander University’s pre-medical program assisted by taking the temperatures of potential donors before they entered the showroom, and sanitizing donor beds and adjacent surfaces.
The five-hour event was limited to employees of the Ballentine dealerships, an assortment of managers, automotive technicians, front office personnel, sales staff and others, and when the drive ended, they had donated 30 units of blood. Owner Bal Ballentine was first in line to donate, followed later in the morning by Toyota general sales manager Kevin Cook.
The blood drive was part of a promotion by the S.C. Automobile Dealers Association (SCADA), “Summer Drives to Save Lives.” The Ballentine dealerships are among SCADA’s nearly 300 members, which selected donating blood as their employee giving back project.
Lisa M. Colby, executive director of the Red Cross Upstate Chapter, said the dealers partnered with the Red Cross across the state to save lives by donating over 900 units of blood. She added, “When the promotion ends, Ballentine and the other SCADA dealerships will have donated well over the association’s goal of 1,000 units.”
Since early this year, the South Caroline Red Cross has experienced the cancellation of hundreds of blood drives because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Colby said SCADA dealers were instrumental in helping make up for the shortfall in blood donations, and increasing blood supplies to meet the constant demand. She added that the 30 units collected at Ballentine, when separated into their three components, could be used in treating as many as 90 patients.