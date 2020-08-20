A witness to faith.
Greenwood area churches pitched in to save a Zimbabwe student from dropping out.
Zimbabwe student at Lander University, Bradley Chiduku, received news that the money he was expecting for his tuition and fees for the fall semester was not forthcoming. There were barely 30 days left before Lander opened its door for the fall semester, Aug. 14. In Zimbabwean English, his parents, who are farmers, explained that they were “facing severe economic challenges.”
Bradley, who has been attending Trinity United Methodist Church since he came from Zimbabwe two years ago, told John Louden, president of Trinity Methodist Men that a “situation had arisen.”
For quite some time, the Rev. Franklin Pruitt, a former student of Lander University, now pastor at St. Paul’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Greenwood, had taken an interest in Bradley’s education. Pruitt wondered what it would be to be like alone in a foreign country.
It was Pruitt who gave guidance in this matter. If our children do right, attend church, go to school and show respect, surely, we as a church, should be supportive. Pruitt felt that as a matter of faith, there should be no ifs and buts; failure to support one child is a challenge to our faith.
By this time, two weeks were left before Lander University reopened.
Since Bradley is a male student, Louden and I wanted the Brotherhood to show some spunk before we informed our pastor, Rev. Thessa Smith. When we shared the message with the Brotherhood at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in McCormick, the Rev. Jimmy Gilchrist was moved to tears.
For Gilchrist, it took only one meeting with the deacons. According to a witness, he was not going to let the devil, sideways and otherwise, to take charge. Among the elders was Deacon Jesse Sibert, who had near death, as he lay in hospital for six months. He and his wife Janet had always wanted an opportunity to help an African child after all the hunger and desperations they see on television.
Now deacon Jesse (as he is lovingly known) and his wife wanted to make a personal sacrifice in thanksgiving for coming out of hospital after having been given up three times.
What was at first a story about a foreign student in need was turned around. It offered the saints an opportunity for thanksgiving for their own blessings. It became an inclusive opportunity for the whole church congregation to express their faith.
Louden and I observed as the Spirit moved and as our own colorful Pastor Thessa put the final package together. I can say that we were “shooken” (Afro-dialect) by the experience. The African American church moves with the steps of a turtle, but when moved by the Holy Spirit, they can move with the speed of lightning.