Allin and Poston to co-chair Burton Center Foundation’s annual campaign

Hazel B. Allin and Kenny Poston will serve as co-chairs of the Burton Center Foundation’s 2020-21 annual campaign. The campaign kicked off on Oct. 1 and will run through June 30.
“I am privileged to be a part of Burton Center and so proud of the work they do with the most special members of our community. Won’t you become a member of our family and support our annual campaign?” Allin said.
The Burton Center Foundation was established in 1986 to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities and special needs by providing resources to support the programs and services of the Burton Center. The foundation has provided for wheelchair repairs, help for families in crisis, personal care items, training devices, eyeglasses, hearing aids, clothing, food, medical supplies, therapies, ramps, van lifts, summer camps, furniture, home modifications and medical assistance.
“I have been a friend and supporter of Burton Center for over thirty-five years and the growth in the services over that period of time is amazing. I have always wondered what all the clients and families would do without the services which Burton Center provides. Please help us continue that support,” Poston said.
For information about the Burton Center Foundation, visit burtoncenter.org\foundation or call 864-942-8900.