Runners and walkers alike are urged to register for Connect Young Professionals (CYP) Ales for Trails 5K Run/Walk, set for 3 p.m. March 28 at the Greenwood Railroad Historical Center.
The event is being organized by the Connect Young Professionals, with the proceeds benefiting the Greater Greenwood Parks and Trails Foundation. In addition to CYP, event supporters include The Greenwood Building, Good Times Brewing at Maxwell Station and the Railroad Historical Center. Participants will sample select beers and ales from Good Times Brewing at tasting stations along the route. Live music and tasty brews await at the finish line!
Race-day registration opens at 2 p.m. at the Railroad Historical Center, 908 Main St. South. The 5K Run begins at the Heritage Trail at 3 p.m., followed by the 5K Walk at 3:05 p.m. Start and finish will take place at the Railroad Historical Center on Main Street.
The registration fee for the 5K Run/Walk, including the beer tasting, is $40 (includes a performance T-shirt and a souvenir glass); registration for only the 5K Run/Walk is $25 (includes a shirt), and registration to participate in only the beer tasting is $15 (includes souvenir glass). Early-bird pricing remains in effect through March 13.
Online registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/Greenwood/2020AlesforTrails5k. Register by March 13th to be guaranteed a performance t-shirt. For information, contact the Chamber at 864-889-9314 or email Austin@GreenwoodSCchamber.org