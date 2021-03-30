Agape Care announces the promotion of LeShown Goodwin from Hospice Liaison to Senior Hospice Liaison.
He will be the first person to hold this position, as he continues to positively impact patients and families in his new role. His journey with Agape Care began when he joined the Hospice Care of South Carolina team in January 2018 and became the top producer in his first year.
Goodwin is a veteran officer in the U.S. Army Reserves, Senior Pastor at Hebron Baptist Church in Clinton, serves on the Board of Trustees for the South Carolina Governor School of Arts and Humanities and serves on the Board of Trustees for the Greenwood County Museum and Railroad Historical Center.
For information, call 896-396-0920 or 800-932-2738.